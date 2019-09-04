Carl R. Betz, age 76, died Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Hospital. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Cecilia Catherine Hansford, 96, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Eugene. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
James A. Harper, 102, of Corvallis, died Saturday, Aug 31. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Roberta June Moore, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Marvin A. Pettner, 76, of Lebanon, died, Tuesday, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jacqueline Norita Pilkenton, 92, of Halsey, died August 22, 2019. Andreason's Cremation and Buell Chapel handling arrangements.
