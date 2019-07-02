Mary E. Bell, 105, of Albany, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Mennonite Home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kennith Asa Haight, 85, of Albany, died July 1, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Dora Adell Jones, 98, of Lebanon, died, Tuesday, July 2, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Funeral services will be held in Eagle River, Alaska. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling local arrangements.
Paul Gordon Skirvin, 89, of Philomath, died July 1, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Marvin L. Snapp, 59, of Albany, passed away Monday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.
