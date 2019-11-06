Irving E. Dayton, age 92, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at his Corvallis home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
David H. Johnson, 82, of Albany, passed away Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A private family remembrance will be held. A celebration of David’s life will be announced at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sandra Cox Lewis, 77, of Corvallis, died Nov 6, 2019. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Rollema, 100, died on Wednesday, November 6, in Lebanon. A private family service will be held at the end of this month. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.hustonjost.com.
