Delores Ervin, 76, of Corvallis, died 5.12.2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Larry E. Hanson, 68, of Lebanon, died, Tuesday, at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

George W. Jagun, 73, of Lebanon, died, Friday, at his home. No services are planned. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

LaVerne Suter Keith, 67, of Corvallis, died September 8, 2019. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

Janet Raska, 78, of Jefferson, died September 24, 2019. Weddle Funeral Service is handling arrangements.

David Lee Stradley, 45, of Albany, died September 20, 2019. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.

