Francis “Franny” Foster died July 9, 2019. Weddle Funeral Service - Lebanon is assisting the family.
Lucy Marie Georgio, 62, of Albany, passed away on July 9. There will be no services held at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Barbara Jean Martin, 95, of Albany, passed away Tuesday evening at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Glynda Mitchell, 76, of Philomath, died July 9, 2019. Arrangements entrusted to Weddle Funeral Service.
