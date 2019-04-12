Rees Gordon, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements (www.sweethomefuneral.com).

Anita Loyce Platt, 81, of Corvallis, Oregon, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

