William Bennett, 77, of Corvallis died September 14, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Connie Luella Coatney, 63, of Sweet Home passed away at her home Friday, September 13, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Rhonda Diane Mann, 62 of Albany, passed away Sunday evening at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Dr. Norton Graham McDuffie, Jr., 88, of Corvallis passed away peacefully in Albany Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Richard A Reuber, 66, of Albany died September 9, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
