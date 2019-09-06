John D. Dennis, 81, longtime pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, died Sept. 4 in Portland. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Edith Gaye Henderson, 86, of Corvallis, died September 5, 2019, in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joel A. Tout, age 69, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at his Philomath home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

