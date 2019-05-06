Jean A. Ahrendt, 78, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Moyle E. Harward, 97, of Corvallis, died May 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Barbara A. Hogg, 84, of Albany passed away Sunday at Timberview Care Center. Private family services will be held. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Leon Fausitin Johnston, 98, passed away in Corvallis on Friday, May 3, 2019. There will be no services held at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
