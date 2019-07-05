Patrick B. Gulick, age 73, formerly of Kalispell, Montana, died accidentally on Sunday June 30, 2019, in Corvallis. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

James “Jim” Norlie, 66, passed away on July 3, 2019. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

