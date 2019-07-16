Douglas Levern Greig, 64, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements.
Jeff W. Howell, 66, of Corvallis, died on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements.
Mary Ann Jimmerson, 79 of Lebanon, passed away on July 15, 2019. A memorial service will be announced later. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Marie G. McGough, 98, of Albany passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Helen Emma Peterson, 97, of Alsea, died July 13. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuenralhome.com.
Robert Joseph Story, 33, died on Sunday, July 14, in Albany. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com.
Margaret Ann Williams, 88, of Corvallis, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Albany. Private services will be held. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
