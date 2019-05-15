Fidencio M. Aguilar Sr., 91, of Jefferson, passed away Saturday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Ronald Gene Clifton, 84, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Delvin L. Plagmann, 91, of Lebanon, died Wednesday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Load comments