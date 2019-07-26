Marjorie J. Almen, 97, formerly of Lebanon, died July 18, 2019 in Las Vegas. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Stormy Lee Barge, 24, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Jacqueline Weir, 86, of Corvallis, died Thursday, July 25. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

