Marjorie J. Almen, 97, formerly of Lebanon, died July 18, 2019 in Las Vegas. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Stormy Lee Barge, 24, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Jacqueline Weir, 86, of Corvallis, died Thursday, July 25. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.