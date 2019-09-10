James L. Davis, age 71, of Corvallis, died Friday, September 6, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Charles G. Harris, 95, of Albany, died on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Betty Anna Scofield, 84, of Albany, passed away Monday, September 10, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Donna Jean Taylor, 79, of Sweet Home, died September 7, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Kevin Paul Wines, 63, of Albany passed away Saturday at his home. At Kevin’s request, no services are planned. Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Alton McEldowney, 72, of Philomath, passed away at his home on September 5. Crown Memorial Center is handling arrangements.
