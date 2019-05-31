Daniel Francis Krawczyk, 95, of Corvallis, died May 29, 2019. Services are pending.
Bonnie Lee Lyon, 90, of Albany, passed away this week. Services are pending. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Veonne Vivian Lee, 95, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday May 30, 2019, at Timberview Care Center in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Thomas Edison Morris, 91, of Corvallis, died May 31, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
