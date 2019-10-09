Mabel Deon Bassett, 69, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Gary Hoflich, age 62, of Scio, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

