Alice E. Betz, 84, died on Saturday, October 26, in Lebanon. For service information and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Karen Ann Bradley, 73, of Albany passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Twila Marie McIntosh, 53 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
James "Jim" Moeller, 63, of Corvallis, died Friday, October 25, 2019 in Corvallis. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Lewis Andrew Tate, 82, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.