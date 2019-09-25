James Preston Koroush, age 43, died Tuesday, September 16, 2019. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Cynthia Ann Ogbin, age 60, of Lincoln City, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

