Loretta F. Mathis, 85, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Carl Raymond Phillips Jr., 80, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Kevin Ray Porter, 49, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.