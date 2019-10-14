Virginia Blair, 86, of Albany, passed away Thursday at Albany General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.
LeVone Lee Jensen, 96, of Corvallis, died October 11, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Sandra Clara Oh, 72, of Lebanon, died, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Betty Lucille Sullivan, 78, of Lebanon passed away in Albany on Sunday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
