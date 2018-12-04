Elmer Eugene Gatchet, 80, of Albany, passed away Monday evening at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Charles Hall, 94, of Philomath, died on December 3, 2018. Please leave thoughts and condolences at DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home (www.demossdurdan.com).
Joan “Jodie” Hector, 91, of Tangent, died Monday, Dec. 3, at Corvallis Manor. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Ellen Magis, 94, of Corvallis died on December 3, 2018. Please leave thoughts and condolences at DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home (www.demossdurdan.com).
William E. Sandine, 90, formerly of Corvallis, has died. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Lucille Louise Torgeson, 92, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
William Howard Warren, 97, of Corvallis, died on November 28, 2018. Please leave thoughts and condolences at DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home (www.demossdurdan.com).
Betty Gene Worthington, 80, of Albany, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.