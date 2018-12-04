Elmer Eugene Gatchet, 80, of Albany, passed away Monday evening at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Charles Hall, 94, of Philomath, died on December 3, 2018. Please leave thoughts and condolences at DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home (www.demossdurdan.com).

Joan “Jodie” Hector, 91, of Tangent, died Monday, Dec. 3, at Corvallis Manor. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Ellen Magis, 94, of Corvallis died on December 3, 2018. Please leave thoughts and condolences at DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home (www.demossdurdan.com).

William E. Sandine, 90, formerly of Corvallis, has died. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Lucille Louise Torgeson, 92, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

William Howard Warren, 97, of Corvallis, died on November 28, 2018. Please leave thoughts and condolences at DeMoss Durdan Funeral Home (www.demossdurdan.com).

Betty Gene Worthington, 80, of Albany, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

