Cecilio Rodriguez Jr., 71, of Albany, passed away Saturday, March 30, at his residence. At his request, no public services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home.

Arnold Victor Weld, 88, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

