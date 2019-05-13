James Chase, age 69, of Newport, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memoires for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Maurice L. Cook, 86, of Albany, passed away Friday, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Patricia J. Kehm, 81, of Lebanon, died, Wednesday, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lois Y. Kenagy, age 92, of Albany, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Mennonite Home, Mary's Place. Please share your thoughts and memoires for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Richard Earl Lindsey, 82, of Corvallis, died Sunday May 12, 2019 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Devon Carl Salladay, 38, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Lonnie Spencer, age 65 of Halsey, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memoires for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Helen Waddell, age 84, of Newport, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.