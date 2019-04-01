Sharon Jean Gonzalez, 71 of Albany, passed away Saturday at the Farm Country Care Adult foster care in Albany. Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Karna Lynn Hatfield, 61 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Virginia “Ginger” Lea Marvin, 75, of Sweet Home, died March 28, 2019.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Heather Briana Mackey, 39 of Albany, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Memorial services will be announced at a later date and time. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Theresa D. Moore, 62, of Monroe, died March 17. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Kathleen Richter, 94, of Bellfountain/Monroe, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Albany. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Patricia Carroll Xyandrya Settles, 101, of Corvallis, died March 30, 2019. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Douglas Starkey Shadbolt passed away on March 28, 2019 in Corvallis. Arrangements are by Restlawn Funeral Home.
Sherman Stevenson, 92, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.