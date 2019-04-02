Lois Gerner, 94, of Corvallis, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Robert Hudson, 50, of Albany, passed away Monday at his home. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.

Janice Clare O’Dell, 72, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

