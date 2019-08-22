Andre Caron, age 85, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Vernon Ray Gawith, 70, of Albany, passed away Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Wendell J. Seat, age 75, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Frances Mae Woods, 92, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
