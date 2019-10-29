Gary W. Bakke, 68, of Albany, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Elsie Jeannette Breadner, 73, of Albany, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Rachel Coffing, 61, of Albany, passed away October 29, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Barbara Ann Pitzer, born April 2, 1929, passed in Bend, Oregon, on October 22, 2019, at age 90. Autumn Funerals of Bend is honored to serve the family. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at autumnfunerals.com.
Dona Marie Townsend, 91, of Lebanon, died Monday in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
