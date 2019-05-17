Alton J. Coyle, 98, of Lebanon died April 21, 2019 in Green Valley, Arizona. Services are pending.

Loraine Locke, 96 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements

Patricia Susanne Stutz, 80, of Lebanon passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

