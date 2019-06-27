Stanley M. Crothers, 91, of Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Barbara Jean Drummond, 89, of Albany, passed away Thursday morning at the Mennonite Home. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ruth U. Kauffman, 89, died in Lebanon on Friday, June 21. You may leave online condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
