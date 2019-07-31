Barbara Ann Engleson, 61, of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

J. Peter Gunter, 59, formerly of Albany, died July 28, 2019, in Salem. Private family services are planned. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Frances Louise Holmes, 102, of Corvallis, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Mable R. Nixon, 94, of Monroe, died July 30. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Marilyn Haury Walker, 96, of Corvallis, died on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Load comments