Carol Ann Farnes, 81, of Corvallis, died Saturday April 6, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kathleen Fay Martin, 70 of Albany, passed away April 6, at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Catherine “Betty” Wydronek, age 92, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. McHenry Funeral home is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Alice Rebecca Yoder, 92, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.