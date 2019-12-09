Robert Dean Baldinger, 66, of Sweet Home, passed away on Sunday December 8, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Jared W. Charley, 22, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences online for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

June Bernice Glover, 74, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, in Corvallis. Please leave your condolences online for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

DeLoa L. Graybill, 74, of Albany, passed away Saturday December 7, 2019, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Justin William Knight, 34, of Albany, passed away Sunday. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Roy Semmel, 76, of Albany, passed away Saturday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.  (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Carolyn A. Smith, 94, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

Fred Bennie Spina, 78, of Sweet Home, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Sharon Lee Stanek, 80, of Sweet Home passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

James Weatherby, 72, of Albany, passed away at home Sunday. Services are pending. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

