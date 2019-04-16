Vilma V. Beyers, 87, of Corvallis, died on Monday, April 15, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Susan J. Clinkenbeard, 67, died April 11, 2019. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Mary E Noll, 94, of Corvallis, died April 14, 2019. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Bradley Leroy Smith, 70, of Scio, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Dwayne Deloy Turley, 83, formerly of Albany, died April 11, 2019. At his request, no services will be held. Hull and Hull Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.
Barbara J, Waluk, age 73, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Corvallis Manor. Please s your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Lois A. Ware, age 72, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdrdan.com.
Daniel Dean Widmer, 93, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Memorial services will be held at a later date. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
