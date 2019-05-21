Charles Junior Loftis, 82, of Corvallis, died Monday May 20, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Richard Alvin Osborne, 57, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Alberta M. Pierce, age 95, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Neva Alice Stueve, 101, of Corvallis, died Tuesday May 21, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Alan M. Waldman, age 73, of Corvallis, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
