David Heins, 65, of Albany, died Saturday, November 2, 2019. Services are pending.

Curwood “Spike” E. Kommer, 86, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Gary Massoni, 77, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Load comments