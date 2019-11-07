Richard J. Salvage, 89, died in Albany on Wednesday, November 6. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.

Ronald Karl Becker, of Albany, died November 6, 2019. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service Lebanon.

Jeannie Helen Nelson, 81 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

