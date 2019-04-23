Janice Barclay, 94, of Adair Village, died Tuesday April 23, 2019, in Adair Village. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Jennifer C. Beckham, 36, of Lebanon, died Monday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Sheron E. Henderson, 68, of Tangent, formerly of Lebanon, died Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Load comments