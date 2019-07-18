Susan Dunham, 81, of Corvallis, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Rodney Steven Erickson, 48, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Philomath. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Ruth Elizabeth Shum, 97, died in Lebanon on Thursday, July 18. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Stoughton, 86, former resident of south Albany, died July 15, 2019 in Vancouver, Washington. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.