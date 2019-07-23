Jimmie L. Adamson, 85, died on Sunday, July 21, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Jacalene Ann (Movius) Browns, 80 of Scio, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.
Susan K. Dunigan, 69, died on Saturday, July 20, in Lebanon. You may leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
John R. Neber, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Sammy L. Rowson, age 73, died Monday, July 22, 2019 his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Kenneth W. Woosley, age 79, of Albany, died Monday, July 22, 2019. Please leave condolences at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
