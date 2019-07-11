Maxine B. Barnett, 89, died in White Salmon, Washington. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Phyllis Jean Gooler, 89, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Faye Griffin, 75, of Albany, passed away on July 10. There are no services planned at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
