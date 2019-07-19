Johnny R. Fenn, 53, of Albany, died, Monday, July 15, in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marshall B. Field, age 78, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Charles “Chuck” Frieze, age 83, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Maryann Jones, 77, died on Friday, July 19, in Lacomb. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling her arrangements.

