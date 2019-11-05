Carol Marie Brumbaugh died November 4, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.
Gail Etherington, 67, died on Sunday, November 3, in Corvallis. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com.
John A. Fryling, age 87, of Corvallis, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Regency Park Place. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Robert L. McKenzie, age 69, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.