Carol Marie Brumbaugh died November 4, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.

Gail Etherington, 67, died on Sunday, November 3, in Corvallis. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com.

John A. Fryling, age 87, of Corvallis, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Regency Park Place. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Robert L. McKenzie, age 69, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Tags

Load comments