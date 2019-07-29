Shirley Ann Atkison, 80, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
David Elroy Blair, 58, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Ricky H. Crow, age 66, of Albany, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Norman Eiler Kaldahl, 85, of Sweet Home, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Margaret M. Metzger, 84, died on Sunday, July 28, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com.
Margaret J. Orsi, age 91, of Corvallis, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Mary Jane Swink, 85, died on Sunday, July 28, In Salem. For service information and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.