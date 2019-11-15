Michael E. Durlam, 72, died on Thursday, November 15, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Gilbert Lee Helvie, 92, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, November 13. There will be no services held at this time. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Steven Andrew Marlen, 27, of Brownsville, died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle accident. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
David W. Schmidt Jr., age 53, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Shannon K. Wagner, 66, of Albany, died Thursday at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jacob Scott Wibbens, 20, of Brownsville, died Wednesday from injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle accident. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.