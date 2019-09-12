Richard ‘Dick’ Charles Foster, 82, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Betty Anna Scofield, 84, of Albany, passed away peacefully in her home on September 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

