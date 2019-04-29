John H. Duxbury of Corvallis, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Paula Mae Nohrnberg, age 73, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Randall Dean Patton, 68, of Lebanon, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ora Belle Way, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
