Janice Ann Barthel, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday October 5, in Sweet Home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.

Jack Russell Humphrey, 85, of Shedd, died October 5, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

Kathi Ann Leebelt, of Corvallis, died Friday, October 4, 2019. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Jean H. Reynolds, 90, of Corvallis, died on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

