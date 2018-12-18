Frances “Jean” Abbott, 92, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Shirley Mae (McDonald) Barrett, 83, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at the Salem General Hospital. Memorial service pending in Salem.
Marcia C. Beerbower-Boyer, 77, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. At her request, no services will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Petersen, 89, of Albany, died on December 18, 2018. Please leave thoughts and condolences at McHenry Funeral Home.
Marian E. Moore-Rowe, 87, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.