Gail T. Barclay, 92, of Alsea, died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Rodger “Buzz” Blanton, 79, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. No services will be held. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Leo E. Griffith, 90, of Lebanon, died, Thursday, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

