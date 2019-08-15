Jeannette Augusta Armstrong, 94, passed away in Albany on August 14, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Steve Rudd, 71, of Corvallis, passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019, in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Donald Wimer, 88, of Albany, passed away Wednesday at the Veterans' Home in Lebanon. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.

